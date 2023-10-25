Emakhu shines for Republic of Ireland U21s in defeat to Norway

David Sneyd AIDOMO EMAKHU WAS the standout performer for the Republic of Ireland U21s in their dramatic 3-2 European Championship qualifier defeat to Norway last night. A goal and an assist were the highlights from a performance that showed endeavour on and off the ball, as well as a maturity with his decision-making in the crucial moments.

Emakhu has come a long way in the six years since he prepared to join Shamrock Rovers’ academy only for a last-minute change of heart to see the offer withdrawn. The striker was 14 when he lined out for the club’s National League U15 side against Finn Harps. Damien Duff was taking his first tentative steps in coaching and started the Dubliner in attack against Finn Harps. It did not go well. Emakhu was too far behind physically to cope with the demands. He came off the pitch disappointed but would suffer a bigger blow when he was informed that he would no longer be a part of Duff’s squa





