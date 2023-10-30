‘Email had my booking reference plus details of guests’: Booking.com customers targeted by scam

And finally, there is Geraldine who was “almost scammed” by a message coming from the Booking.com app ahead of a trip to Paris for a World Cup match. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

First up is a reader called Nuala who contacted us on behalf of her daughter who made a booking through Booking.com for accommodation in Thailand for herself and her friends. Nuala says her daughter “was a bit wary of the request and she checked the email very carefully to ensure it was from their exact email and it was. She was still wary so she messaged the property directly through the Booking.com app and they came back and said yes, that it was correct. Again she checked the message to ensure it was through Booking.com. She was concerned that the accommodation would be cancelled so she paid it.”‘An Post is holding onto my package.

Next up is Grainne. “I received an email from Booking.com to my Gmail account to advise me I had a new message in the Booking.com app. The email looked very like every other email update I have received by hotels as in it included my booking reference plus the details of guests etc,” she writes. headtopics.com

“My concern about this is how sophisticated it is. The fraudulent email knew my booking reference, how much the hotel should cost and how many people are on the booking.” “My husband got a message from within the Booking.com app appearing to be from the hotel saying that we needed to secure the booking with credit card details. My husband was slightly suspicious so he called Booking.com and they confirmed that it was a genuine message from the hotel,” she says. “When my husband entered his card details on the link provided, it was (thankfully!) flagged as fraud by Revolut.

