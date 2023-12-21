HEAD TOPICS

Elon Musk on Collision Course with EU Regulators over Digital Services Act

EU regulators express concerns over Elon Musk's controversial decisions since acquiring the Twitter/X platform. The recently enacted Digital Services Act places significant oversight on big tech companies, mandating effective controls to manage user risks and combat misinformation.

Just about every controversial decision taken by Elon Musk since buying the Twitter/X platform features in the concerns of EU regulators. The recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA) brings together Musk, Twitter/X, the EU, and Ireland. The Act places significant oversight on big tech companies, requiring them to manage user risks and limit the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

