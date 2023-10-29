Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner

Page, who is best known for his roles in Juno and The Umbrella Academy, married Portner, a professional dancer and choreographer, in 2018 after meeting her on Instagram.

Legal records show the actor filed for a contested divorce at Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. The couple later released a statement confirming their decision to divorce. They had been separated since last summer.

They said: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.he said that he could not “begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” headtopics.com

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote at the time. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this.” headtopics.com

Elliot shot to fame back in 2007 when he starred as titular character Juno MacGuff in coming of age movie, Juno.