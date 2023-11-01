Ellen Ryan on research, reading, and retelling ancient myths

won both the Children’s Books Ireland KPMG Book of the Year Award and the Children’s Books Ireland KPMG Junior Juries Award, 2023. Now,, has been shortlisted for Children’s Book of the Year – Senior in the An Post Irish Book Awards.?reawakens the gods of Ireland, whose ancient tales redefine modern ideas of what it means to be a hero.
Attending the Children’s Books Ireland (CBI) International Conference, every September. I came into the book world knowing no-one, and through this conference, became part of a wonderful community. Writing is a solitary process, but I have colleagues now – friends – to bounce ideas off and share hopes and fears. Also, the authors chosen to speak each year never fail to inspire and uplift. I am in awe of the CBI team and the work they do for children’s authors, and the readers we serve.
by Wilke Collins. I had just finished college and was working in a boring job, when I discovered this Victorian tale full of madness and murder. Lunchtime was the best part of my day, and I sprinted to the canteen to maximise reading time. I wanted to befriend, possibly become Marian. I fell into a paradox of rushing to read the book while trying to eek it out, to prolong the pleasure. When the inevitable happened, and I finished reading, I knew it was time to get a more interesting job.
