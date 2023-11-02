Ellen Ryan: ‘I want this book to be empowering for boys. We can’t leave them out’

For that book Ryan, a former PR executive turned journalist who was first inspired to delve into Irish myths by her grandmother Carmel, was pushing an already open door. In the last decade there has been a noticeable clamour, from publishers and parents, for children’s reading material that forefronted arse-kicking female role models who laughed in the face of gender stereotypes.
“I did have resistance from people,” she says. “Some said to me, do we need another book on male heroes? Do boys need more stories? Would I not consider writing another book about the goddesses? Or would I not consider writing another one specifically aimed at girls? But for me, it had kind of gone beyond what would be popular. I really felt these stories needed to be told and that boys deserve a fuller expression of male heroism and what that can look like.
She was fascinated by the fact that in Ireland these mythical gods and warriors were the subject of “cultural erasure” for hundreds of years. “And then during the late 1800s, early 1900s, during the Celtic revival, you had WB Yeats but also a lot of the revolutionaries, bringing the likes of Fionn mac Cumhaill and Cú Chulainn back into cultural awareness.
Accordingly, Gods Don’t Cry is full of surprises. We meet warriors and gods who are interested in academia and storytelling, boys who are uplifted and in some cases trained by strong warrior women. They include Manannán who uses his neurodiversity to discover the Otherworld, “a portal hopper long before we had Marvel”. There are gods with disabilities such as Nuada, “warrior king and disability activist”.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕