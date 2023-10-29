Elite Ice Hockey League postpones all games after Adam Johnson's tragic death

The Elite Hockey League has postponed all scheduled games this Sunday as the sport comes to terms with the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson.

The 8,000 fans in attendance were asked to leave Sheffield Arena and the match was abandoned while Johnson was rushed to hospital, but the former Pittsburgh Penguins star was tragically confirmed dead on Sunday.

"In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday 29 October 2023. A statement from the Panthers read: "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. headtopics.com

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances.

