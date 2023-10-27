Eleven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Motorists Drive Around Him Instead Of Stopping To Help

Maurice Richards was hit by a driver who fled the scene at a busy intersection in East St. Louis, U.S.

But instead of stopping to help the injured boy, motorists swerved around him and continued driving, with police recording that it was “several minutes” before anyone stopped to help. Maurice’s grandmother noted that she did not know how long he lay on the road, but that it was long enough for his clothes to become “drenched” with rain.

East St. Louis Police Detective Jason Hicks told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that passing motorists did hold some responsibility: “Just for the fact that they’re seeing someone lying in the street and didn’t render aid, they need to be held accountable. We as citizens of East St. Louis need to start taking a more serious role in things that go on.” headtopics.com

Maurice's grandmother Gertrude Richards told a local paper that he loved pizza and playing with his four sisters.

