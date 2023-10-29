Elderly woman passes away from injuries suffered in crash with articulated lorry

Gardai have confirmed the death of an elderly woman who was involved in a horror crash in Co Cork on Friday morning as investigators appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Three people were rushed to hospital shortly after 9am on Friday after a collision involving two cars and an articulated lorry on the N22 at Crookstown. The drivers of both cars, women aged in their 80s and 50s, as well as a passenger in one of the cars, a man aged in his 50s, were all transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.One of the drivers, the woman aged in her 80s, has since passed away as a result of her injuries and the local coroner has been notified, with a post-mortem due to take place.

The other female driver and the male passenger remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital at the time of writing. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene on Friday and officers have now issued an appeal for witnesses. headtopics.com

A Garda spokesperson told The Irish Mirror: "Gardaí are now appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area between 9.20am – 9.40am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), to make this available to them.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

