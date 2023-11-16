Elderly patient found with unexplained bruises and abrasions at understaffed ward

Bruises and abrasions found on the body of an elderly patient at an “understaffed” ward University Hospital Limerick (UHL), could not be explained, an inquest at Limerick Coroner’s Court has heard. Michael Power, (85), Uregar, Kilmallock, was found unresponsive by a nurse in his single room on ward 8C, at around 10.30am, on March 13th, 2021.
He had not been physically checked by staff for over an hour despite being admitted to the ward on March 5th, seriously ill, with laboured breathing and a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Staff noticed abrasions and bruising to Mr Power’s head and body, when he was found unresponsive in his room, however this was only flagged as concerning by an undertaker who alerted Mr Power’s family, which in turn delayed his funeral and a post mortem was conducted. Mr power’s family acquired his medical notes as well as cctv footage of ward 8C from the morning of his deat
