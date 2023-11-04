Elderly Man Dies After Medical Emergency at Cork Supermarket

A man in his 80s has passed away after suffering a sudden medical emergency at a supermarket in Cork. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save him. The man was a well-known local resident.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Man dies after 'medical emergency' at Cork supermarketThe air ambulance landed in a patch of land at the town playground and paramedics rushed to the man's aid but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: October weather exceptionally mild and wet as highest ever rainfall recorded in CorkMet Éireann’s weather summary for last month shows record maximum temperatures in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Highest ever October rainfall recorded in parts of CorkCork Airport weather station saw its highest amount of October rainfall on record last month, while nine stations broke their October maximum temperature records.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Cork City boss says he should have gone to Aldi for Stephen Bradley's champagneTitle winning manager Bradley was disappointed that Cork City did not give Shamrock Rovers a guard of honour in Monday's game

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

JOEDOTİE: Irish band responds after Cork Opera House ended their gig earlyIrish band The Scratch have issued a statement after they had their gig at the Cork Opera House cut short last week due to a 'safety' issue.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more »

THE42_İE: After ending county's 78-year wait for All-Ireland camogie final, Waterford boss departsWaterford lost September’s final at the hands of Cork.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »