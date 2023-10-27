Elaine Crowley leads the style at glitzy star-studded beauty event

Elaine Crowley pictured at the Bellamianta Christmas Gifting launch at number 25 Fitzwilliam Place,Dublin. Picture Brian mcEvoy No repro fee for one useElaine Crowley was one of the many familiar faces who stepped out for a glitzy beauty launch in Dublin this week.

The TV presenter attended the launch of tanning brand Bellamianta's Christmas gifting at a swanky event in Dublin city centre.kept things casual and chic by wearing a white shirt and black wet look trousers with some black boots to match.

Her brunette locks hung in loose curls while the Ireland AM star opted for her trademark makeup look with brown eyeshadow and a glossy lip.Laura Fox, beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird, influencers Lorna Spaine and Sophie Murray, TV producer Debbie O'Donnell, beauty consultant and the"Irish beauty fairy" Sally Foran and makeup artist Ben Sum. headtopics.com

Bellamianta’s Christmas gifting features the Dazzling Desires 6-Piece Beauty Set, Radiant Glow 3-Piece Tanning Set and Timeless Tanning Pharmacy Exclusive 4-Piece Set, all of which are on sale now.Aldi issue urgent recall of homeware product due to injury risk

Aldi have issued an alert on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website advising people who have purchase the item to return it for a full refundHis son and daughter from his marriage to Una, Aoife and Tadhg, will travel to America to see him at Christmas before he and his wife Jackie Smith welcome baby number two in JanuaryEscape to the Country: Country music Louise Morrissey and her husband Johnny welcome RSVP Country to their Tipperary farm as she opens up about 35 years on... headtopics.com

