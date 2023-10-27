Elaine Crowley heartbroken following the death of her beloved nephew

TV presenter Elaine Crowley has been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved nephew. Elaine confirmed the devastating news on Instagram alongside a beautiful tribute to her nephew Ultan.“The best job I’ve ever had is being this bright, beautiful, bonkers boy’s Auntie Dumbass.

“Ultan showed such bravery and kindness all during his short battle with cancer. He was the best son, brother, nephew, and friend,” she wrote. Elaine said Ultan “touched the lives of everyone he encountered with joy and was absolutely hilarious too”.“He adored animals especially his beloved cats Mrs Creeper and Chorizo El Gato so with that in mind we want to raise as much as possible to help out the furry friends he so adored.“Our hearts are shattered,” Elaine concluded.

