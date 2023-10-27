Ekin-Su explains why she turned down Love Island presenting job

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was offered the Love Island presenting job, but she recently admitted she turned it down.

The show may have made her a household name, but the Turkish actress admitted she wasn’t ready to return to the villa.“I did get offered. I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I’m not ready for it.”

“I want proper training. I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura ,” she shared.A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial) “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. headtopics.com

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.Jess HardingVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

Read more:

Herdotie »

Laura Whitmore says Caroline Flack has been ‘incredibly gracious’ of her taking on Love Island roleLaura Whitmore will take on hosting duties this time around, and has opened up about how 'supportive' Caroline Flack has been about her taking on the role. Read more ⮕

#LoveIsland: Megan told Wes she LOVED him, and it got weirdLove Island, we love you! Read more ⮕

Dani Dyer has admitted one thing she’s finding very difficult since leaving Love IslandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island’s Alex Miller reveals he’s dating four women and erm, OKThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island fans believe Curtis isn’t into Maura after his interesting comment last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling the show a ‘fix’ after last night’s episodeIn Friday night's Love Island episode, the Islanders were told they had to secretly select the least compatible couple. Read more ⮕