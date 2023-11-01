Éire Óg draw on proud history as they lock horns with Kilmacud

Meanwhile, the Kilmacud Crokes team the Carlow town club will host under lights this Saturday evening in the AIB Leinster club championship contains six All Star award winners.Leinster GAA release fixture details for next summer’s intercounty hurling championshipLiam Rushe non-committal on Dublin return after helping Na Fianna to first county title

And all of that is only part of the reason why they have been installed as near dead certs to take care of 8/1 outsiders Éire Óg this weekend. An alternative take is that, in provincial terms, there’s as good as nothing between these two teams. Crokes have six Leinster titles but Éire Óg have five. And if Éire Óg had held on to their late lead in the 2019 decider against Ballyboden St Enda’s, instead of losing narrowly, they’d be evenly split on six apiece.

Éire Óg's Ross Dunphy celebrates scoring a goal against Tinryland in the Carlow SFC final at Netwatch Cullen Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho Manager Turlough O’Brien later admitted he thought it was all over. Éire Óg rallied though and a combination of goalkeeper Johnny Furey and teenage forward Josh Brady nudged them to a memorable sudden death win. Brady scored two penalties on that occasion and added another goal from the spot against St Joseph’s in extra-time.

“You need a blend of both. You won’t get too far without football ability either. I think it’s hard work that gets you into those positions to win games and then it’s your football ability that comes to the fore. We feel like this group has a blend of both.”Éire Óg were down four of their county final players – Cormac Mullins, Darragh O’Brien, Reece Denieffe and Kelvin Chatten – for the St Joseph’s game.

