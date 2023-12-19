Eileen Gleeson's Coaching Journey to the Senior Ireland Job

She has coached some big stars on her way to the senior Ireland job, including some of her current internationals such as Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn. Katie Taylor won a league and FAI Cup under Eileen Gleeson at Peamount United before giving up football to concentrate on her 2012 Olympic boxing bid. And in Glasgow City she had Lee Alexander between the sticks.

READ MORE: Luton's Tom Lockyer remains in hospital awaiting the results of tests and scans If that name doesn’t ring a bell, just think back to Amber Barrett’s unforgettable World Cup passport stamper in Hampden Park in October 2022. She was the Scottish keeper that night. Áine O’Gorman, now retired from international football, was another member of the Peamount United team that featured Taylor. Stephanie Zambra (then Roche) arrived at Peamount in 2011 and was a Women’s National League champion a year later. By January 2015, and thanks in part to Gleeson, Zambra had achieved worldwide acclai





Eileen Gleeson appointed as new head coach of Ireland's women's national teamEileen Gleeson has been appointed as the new head coach of Ireland's women's national team. She led the team to six victories in the UEFA Women’s Nations League and will now lead them into the qualifying phase for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

