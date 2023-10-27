Eight Tough Decisions Every Student Faces In College

If you think about, college is like one long list of big decisions. From picking the best modules, to deciding where to live, there is no end to dilemmas faced by students.

And when you’re out in the big bad world for the first time, making these choices can seem scary. Sometimes, however, it’s the simplest scenarios that lead to the toughest decisions.1. Start that essay or watch the next episode on Netflix?Dry shampoo for the win.4. Do laundry during the week or bring it all home to Mammy?5. Go to that 8am tutorial, or skip it for another week?6.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Tough Lesson: Tarantino’s First Choice For Django Unchained Turned Role DownThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Grass Is Always Greener – Eight Celebrities Who Have Had AffairsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Champions Meath scoop eight spots on Tailteann Cup Team of the YearDown, who the Royals beat in the final, have four players represented, while the team is completed by one each from Antrim, Carlow and Cavan. Read more ⮕

Woman Has The Best Response For People Body-Shaming An Eight-Year-OldThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

‘We lost, but we won’: Johnny Sexton writes retirement statementOuthalf said retirement was tough after the ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ from France Read more ⮕

Tailteann Cup team of the year features eight Meath playersFour players for finalists Down, with awards also for Cavan, Carlow and Antrim Read more ⮕