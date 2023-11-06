Efforts to Pressure Israel Continue as Ceasefire Calls Rebuffed

Efforts to pressure Israel to spare civilians in Gaza are set to continue today after Israel rebuffed calls for a ceasefire amid a US diplomatic blitz to the region to help contain any escalation of the conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to meet Turkey’s foreign minister in Ankara today, hours after hundreds of people at a pro-Palestinian protest tried to storm an air base that houses US troops in southern Turkey.

Yesterday, Mr Blinken made an unannounced visit to the West Bank to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who joined international calls for an immediate ceasefire. But after Mr Blinken repeated US concerns that a ceasefire could aid Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled that out unless hostages held by Hamas were released. Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl from Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel, who was reported killed in the Hamas assault on October 7th, is now believed to be alive, among those held hostage in Gaza. Emily’s family, including her Irish father Tom Hand who was born in Dún Laoghaire, was informed of the development by Israeli authorities last week, and her father has confirmed that they believe this is the case. On October 31st, the family were informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted. Natalie, Emily’s sister, said the Irish authorities have promised to do whatever they can to hel

