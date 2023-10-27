Efforts to expand access to third-level education

A conference in Dublin heard that new initiatives aim to build on the success of the degree course offered by the Trinity Centre for People with Intellectual Disability, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
"There is funding which we've just applied for," said Prof Michael Shefflin, Director of the Trinity Centre for People Intellectual Disability,"and it means that different versions of a programme, it isn't our programme necessarily, can happen throughout the country."
The centre's flagship course is the certificate in arts, science and inclusive applied practice, which incorporates a work placement for students with intellectual disabilities. Stephen Ryan from Co Laois graduated in 2019 and works with Ernest & Young. He said he loves being part of a team.
She said:"Including someone like me as part of the employment network actually means that you are not only providing diversity and inclusion to your team." Dualta Callaghan celebrated his 23rd birthday today and told the conference that he had just been made permanent at Grant Thornton.