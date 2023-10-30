Editorial: High time to lift nonsensical limits on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has some of Ireland’s most essential and expensive public infrastructure. Terminal 2, which opened in 2010, and the second runway, which began operating last year, cost a combined €1.25 billion. It was money well spent. They greatly expanded the capacity of the airport and made it our gateway to the world.

Yet Dublin Airport is unable to operate this infrastructure to its fullest extent because the planning authorities imposed a ceiling on the ...

It’s Been 5 Years Since The Viral Video Of The Little Boy In Dublin AirportThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

FGM awareness operation under way at Dublin AirportA multi-agency operation aimed at raising awareness around the practice of female genital mutilation is under way at Dublin airport this weekend. Read more ⮕

The DAA Have Confirmed Dublin Airport Is To Get A Second RunwayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

'Maxed-out’ Dublin Airport to stymie airlines’ growth in 2024Aer Lingus boss warns DAA’s failure to address 32 million passengers cap will damage national interest Read more ⮕

Aer Lingus boss warns Dublin Airport passenger cap a ‘national interest issue’Lynne Embleton criticises DAA for failing to resolve problem and says it could consider moving routes to Manchester as airline posts strong results Read more ⮕

‘Maxed out’ Dublin Airport; housing U-turn - this week’s Business PostThis week’s edition is packed with exclusive stories, big reads and cutting-edge analysis of the biggest events in business and politics Read more ⮕