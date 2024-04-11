Edel McMahon returns to Ireland starting team for Six Nations clash with Wales

Edel McMahon returns to the Ireland starting team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at Virgin Media Park. The inclusion of co-captain McMahon is the only change to the starting XV made by Ireland head coach Scott Bemand from their last outing against Italy. McMahon returns to the back row at seven, as Aoife Wafers moves across to six. Clíodhna Moloney is recalled to the squad and is on the bench alongside the uncapped Shannon Ikahihifo.
Moloney’s most recent appearance for Ireland came as a replacement in a home win over Japan in November, 2021 – 11 days after she compared remarks made by the IRFU’s then Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy to “slurry spreading” in a social media post. Ireland enter Saturday’s encounter after suffering defeats away to France (38-17) and at home in the RDS to Italy (27-21), in their opening two games. Wales are also pointless, defeated 20-18 by Scotland and 46-10 by England in their opening ties in the tournament
