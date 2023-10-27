Eddie Howe to make special plan to help NUFC star with boredom during ban

Eddie Howe will make a special recovery plan for Sandro Tonali to avoid "monotony" when his 10-month ban kicks in.

The Italians have slapped a season-long ban on the Newcastle midfielder in an official announcement on Thursday but have yet to ratify it. The worldwide ban, extending it to the Premier League, is administered by UEFA and FIFA.

Howe admitted, "there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed". The ratification process could take days or weeks according to club sources with Howe admitting to being in "limbo". headtopics.com

"I will have to see the whole time he will be unable to play and then work out a plan for him. It will be very very difficult for him. He will get a feeling of monotony where he is not playing and training is a difficult thing and I’ve seen it many times with players.

"If he is banned for that time he is going to have difficult moments in that time frame. Ten months is a long time for a professional athlete not to do what he does. Especially on the scale of the pitch. In training you can get used to small-sided games." headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Sandro Tonali: Italian FA agrees 10-month ban for Newcastle footballerNewcastle manager Eddie Howe vows to stand by midfielder, as he is punished for breaking Italian gambling regulations Read more ⮕

Five talking points as Newcastle handed reality check by Borussia DortmundNEWCASTLE UNITED 0-1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Eddie Howe's side see Champions League unbeaten run ended as Felix Nmecha scores first-half winner to inflict first defeat on Magpies Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund on today?Newcastle had a night to remember beating PSG and tasks don't get any easier with Borussia Dortmund coming to town. Read more ⮕

Newcastle expect Sandro Tonali to be banned for 10 months for breaching betting regulations23-year-old likely to miss reminder of this season and the European Championship Read more ⮕

Champions League: Haaland brace lifts Man City as Newcastle fall to defeat at home to DortmundCeltic hold on for a 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid Read more ⮕

Newcastle suffer Champions League setback with defeat to Borussia DortmundNewcastle will now head into tough away games in Dortmund and against Paris St Germain next month. Read more ⮕