Eddie Hearn targets Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou bout

Eddie Hearn has claimed he is targeting a bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his professional boxing debut on Sunday, facing Tyson Fury in a heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The ‘Gypsy King’ struggled throughout and was even knocked down in the third round, however, he was spared what would have been one of the biggest upsets of all-time after the night ended in a highly unconvincing split decision win over the 37-year-old former MMA star. Hearn disclosed to the BBC that he had been in touch with Ngannou’s representatives, adding: “All of a sudden that fight between two giants, they’re carved out of stone, it becomes a massive fight. We’re definitely willing to consider it. “The MMA world believe Ngannou beats everyone. When I met Ngannou he was trying to pitch me AJ against Ngannou in Africa. I spoke to AJ about it at the time and he said ‘I want to try to win the world heavyweight championship now’. “I said ‘this guy was close to beating Tyson Fury so he surely has to be a credible fight’. The MMA world are telling me Ngannou beats AJ easily. I’m like ‘please make the fight because that’s not the case

