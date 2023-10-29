Ed Sheeran shares details of his upcoming Game of Thrones cameo

For those of you who were hoping to see Ed strip down for a steamy scene during his cameo on the upcoming season ofYes, our hopes of a hot on-screen hookup were dashed after Ed let details of his upcoming TV appearance slip during an interview., Ed was asked about his much-anticipated cameo on the HBO show and the singer might have said a little more than he should.

It’s already been made known that Ed will not die during his short-lived appearance on the show, but what will the star be getting up to in Westeros? His cameo is due to be something a little less grim, with the hit-maker revealing he’ll even perform a song.“I sing a song and then Arya says, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song,’ and I go, ‘It’s a new one’ and then there’s other lines.”While we struggle to see how this might fit into the fight for the Iron Throne, we are looking forward to hearing what tune Ed will perform on the show.

