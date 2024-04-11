ECB to Consider Interest Rate Changes at Meeting in Frankfurt

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank ( ECB ) will consider whether to make any changes to interest rates at a meeting in Frankfurt later today. But markets are not anticipating any alterations at this point, despite steady falls in eurozone inflation. Analysts do expect though that the ECB will begin trimming rates back from their record highs at its following meeting.
"There will be no change in rates from the ECB on Thursday, although we expect President Lagarde to strongly indicate that a first cut is forthcoming at the bank's following rendezvous in June," said Matthew Ryan, Head of Market Strategy at global financial services firm Ebury. "This week’s meeting will be an exercise in rhetoric for Lagarde. We think that she’ll proclaim that the bank has higher conviction that inflation is returning to target, while repeating that policymakers will have more information in June." "She will probably also say that the first discussions on lower rates were had this week, which markets should perceive as a clear indication that a cut is almost certainly on the way at the next meeting." In Ireland inflation figures for March will also be released today, with a preliminary estimate last week suggesting the annual rate of consumer price increases last month had fallen below 2% for the first time in almost three years, to 1.7%. Inflation across the wider eurozone has been falling sharply in recent months, hitting 2.4% last month, not far off the ECB’s 2% targe
ECB Interest Rates Meeting Frankfurt Inflation Rate Trimming Ireland Consumer Price Increases
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »