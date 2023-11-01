ECB survey sees inflation back near target by 2025

Today's survey, a key input in the bank's policy deliberation, confirmed this outlook, predicting relatively slow but persistent disinflation over the coming two years. The survey sees consumer price growth at 2.7% next year, the same figure predicted three months ago but well below the ECB's own 3.2% expectation.

The 2025 figures was meanwhile lowered to 2.1% from 2.2% and the longer-term forecast, defined as 2028, remained unchanged at 2.1%. The figures are likely to bolster market expectations that euro zone rate hikes are over after ten back-to-back hikes, and may fuel expectations that the ECB will start reversing course around mid-2024.

On growth, the survey showed increasing gloom in the outlook though it differed little from the ECB's own staff projections.Unemployment forecasts were barely changed, likely comforting policymakers, as labour market resilience will support consumption and limit the pain caused by the record high rates.

