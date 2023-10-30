“Eat Up…” The Ten Things That Make An Irish Dinner

The need for a cup of tea afterwards and the dinner's Six One soundtrack... Just two of the things that makes a dinner distinctly Irish.The Irish are a complex crew, we’re fond of tradition and we’re fans of routine. This is evident throughout our daily lives, right down to the evening meal…
Where we eat it, how we eat it, the responsibilities everybody in the house has (or the lack thereof) to prepare it… these are the little things that make the meal “Irish”. The dinner is generally eaten to the backdrop of the Angelus and the soothing tones of Brian Dobson’s familiar voice on the Six One News.The minute the last fork is put down is the signal for somebody to stand up and put the kettle on.