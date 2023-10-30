“Eat Up…” The Ten Things That Make An Irish Dinner

The need for a cup of tea afterwards and the dinner's Six One soundtrack... Just two of the things that makes a dinner distinctly Irish.The Irish are a complex crew, we’re fond of tradition and we’re fans of routine. This is evident throughout our daily lives, right down to the evening meal…

Where we eat it, how we eat it, the responsibilities everybody in the house has (or the lack thereof) to prepare it… these are the little things that make the meal “Irish”. The dinner is generally eaten to the backdrop of the Angelus and the soothing tones of Brian Dobson’s familiar voice on the Six One News.The minute the last fork is put down is the signal for somebody to stand up and put the kettle on.

Two of our favourite Irish women will be on the Late Late Show tomorrowThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

British Police Apologise To Women Deceived By Undercover OfficersThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Stop Everything, A Pavlova Was Stolen In Dundalk Over The Weekend, Thief Still On The LooseThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Corrie’s David to face fresh heartbreak after Shona wakes from her comaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Sneak Peek Into The Crystal Ball: What Kim And Kanye’s Baby Is Going To Look LikeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Seven Ways With… Sweet PotatoesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕