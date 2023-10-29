Eat, Drink, Repeat: 7 Lessons From Italian Life

t’s the fallen soufflé of all evenings: a total downer. In Italy, mad hysteria and red-faced screaming are effortlessly followed by a calm double-kiss and a civilised sit-down lunch, where talk turns to the vintage of the wine, or the richness of the broth. Everything is fine. The first time I witnessed this, I was working at Costume National. The CEO, Carlo Capasa, started shouting at the sky, unleashing a torrent of feelings about a business deal all over the conference room table.
When friends visit, I go over the top, adding layer upon layer of pattern, print, colour, and flowers to create visual landscapes for everyone to enjoy. I’ll use one particular setting for a while, but then I love to change things up. Sometimes I’ll just recreate the entire setting from scratch, and I find this non-stop creative birthing on my table incredibly satisfying.Italians don’t like big supermarkets.