Easy and Delicious Risotto Recipe

Risotto doesn't have to be a major faff – sure there's a bit of stirring involved but that flies by with a glass of wine in hand.Heat a little oil in non-stick pan and sweat the onions gently until translucent then add garlic and one tablespoon of butter. Cook for couple more minutes then stir in the rice and start adding the stock about half a cup at a time, allow the stock to be mostly absorbed each time before adding more.

Keeping the pan at a medium heat, it usually takes about 20-25 minutes (I find hiding in the kitchen stirring is great for giving the other half time and space for tidying the living room and fielding the spawn). Once all the stock’s absorbed, lash in as much Parmesan as you fancy and then finish with the other tablespoon of butter and any fresh herbs you might have lying around

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: A great no-time-to-shop pasta dinner that uses what you haveAishling Moore’s quick and easy recipe is perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Aishling Moore’s storecupboard pasta puttanescaA quick and easy recipe that is perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: How to make delicious Cherry, Chocolate, and Almond Baked Oats in the air fryerBaked oats have become a phenomenon with foodies as they are very nutritious but can also help to satisfy a sweet tooth - here is how you can make them in the air fryer

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Tourists flock to Albania for Mediterranean coastlines and cheap, delicious foodTourism in Albania has skyrocketed, with people in search of beautiful Mediterranean coastlines and beaches but without the price tags of traditional resorts...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Waterford woman shares the delicious meals that helped her lose almost 4stAs Fiona shows, meals for weight loss don't have to all be plain chicken - you can check out her Instagram fiona.odonoghue.sw for yummy healthy meal ideas and inspiration

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: This cut of meat is super versatile: A tasty take on pork tenderloinChef Brad Leone’s recipe perfect for a quick weeknight dinner that can be served with any side you like

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »