Eastenders viewers express outrage after ‘racial slur’ used in last night’s episode

last night, you may have noticed that Mick Carter used the term “Eyetie” in relation to ‘an Italian evening’ while chatting to his on-screen sister Shirley.This term has a derogatory connotation and was previously used to describe people of Italian nationality, emerging in Britain during in World War 2 when the Italians joined forces with Germany.

Understandably, this comment has annoyed viewers and as is common practice with this type of incident, people took to Twitter to air their views.I can’t believe that you have used the word ITIE to describe an Italian evening! Surly this is totally out of order?“The character is well-known for using slang, or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use, but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend”.

