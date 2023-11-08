East Kerry captain fears end of district's dominance amid outcry

East Kerry captain Paudie Clifford expresses concern over the future of the district's dominance in the county final. East Kerry secured their fourth title in five seasons, leading to growing discontent among clubs in Kerry. Kerins O'Rahillys, the reigning Munster champions, criticize the lack of clubs in the senior grade and call for the districts to be relegated.

Clifford's club, Fossa, is also set to play in the intermediate county final, which could make him and his brother ineligible to represent East Kerry in 2024

