Eamon Ryan: Levy on aviation and maritime firms should be considered to fund climate damage

The Minister for Environment also made the case for the World Bank to be the administrator of any agreed climate loss and damage funding, arguing that it would be a much quicker solution than setting up ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Climate change compounding coastal change says Eamon RyanNew report says State should have policies for some ‘managed retreat’ from changing coastlines

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eamon Ryan concedes people will lose homes because of erosionThe Environment and Climate Minister, speaking from COP preliminary meetings, says he'll do his best to mitigate damage

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Bonnie Ryan’s showstopper white dress is perfect for the holiday seasonThe social media influencer wowed her followers when she stepped out in a stunning white mini dress for her 31st birthday, with people demanding to know where it’s from

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: McKillen Jnr to sell majority hotels stake to UK property group and ElliotBusinessman and Matt Ryan to retain minority stake in Dean Hotel Group

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 'We’re one of the few sports where you can’t communicate with the players.'Cork boss Pat Ryan is set to take the lessons of his debut season into next year

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Eamon Ryan: Levy on aviation and maritime firms should be considered to fund climate damageEnvironment minister also made the case for the World Bank to administer any agreed climate loss and damage funding

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕