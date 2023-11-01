Eamon Ryan concedes people will lose homes because of erosion

Mr Ryan was speaking from Dubai in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) where he is representing Ireland at pre meetings for COP starting later this month. But meanwhile at home, a new report has predicted the shocking levels of erosion we could have in the coming years and decades, with projections that thousands of people could lose homes and properties.The Government’s latest National Coastal Change Management Strategy report states that it is "inevitable" that the managed retreat will have to be adopted in many cases.
The news comes as the country braces itself for another storm, Ciaran, that has already caused devastating flooding in areas like Newry, Co Down and Carlingford, Co Louth, among other locations with the worst predicted yet to come.
And Ciaran has followed hot on the heels of Storm Babet which wreaked havoc in Midleton and other areas in Cork, leaving a bill of damage running as high as €100million. The report said: "Even with comprehensive monitoring systems and a policy of appropriate intervention, it is inevitable that, as a state, we will be faced in some circumstances with the need to coordinate a managed retreat strategy, as the safest, most appropriate response in certain cases to rising sea levels.
Mr Ryan was asked for a response as head of the Green party that is proudly driving a Green agenda in the coalition on RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne show."And if we manage it, I believe we can avoid that, but perhaps not in every single case, I believe there will be some houses that are exposed, but it’s reducing that number is our first goal.
