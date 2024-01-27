E Jean Carroll awarded $83.3m in defamation trial against Trump

A New York City jury awarded $83.3 million (€76.7 million) to E Jean Carroll in her defamation trial against former US president Carroll will receive $18.3m in compensatory damages and $65m in punitive retribution. Trump is paying Carroll compensatory damages of $18.3m – $11m to fund a reputational repair campaign. The $7.3m is for the emotional harm caused by Trump’s 2019 public statements. Carroll and her legal team were beaming as they left court in a black SUV.

They did not answer questions immediately after court let out. Moments after the decision was announced, Trump decried it as “absolutely ridiculous” on Truth Social, and said he would be filing an appeal. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party,” the former president wrote. “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Right





