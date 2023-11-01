Dylan Browne McMonagle has chance to shine on Breeders’ Cup stage

He teams up with Lumiere Rock for his boss Joseph O’Brien in Saturday’s $2 million Filly & Mare Turf and has also come in for a pair of outsiders from the Ballydoyle team.Testing ground conditions could turn Down Royal feature into Gordon Elliott solo showAuguste Rodin tops Irish team gearing up for Breeders’ Cup in California

Aidan O’Brien has also engaged Frankie Dettori for his three-pronged attack on the Juvenile Turf that the champion trainer has already won five times in his career. Friday’s opening Juvenile Turf Sprint has the biggest Irish representation with four runners in the five-furlong heat.

Double-digit draws are generally viewed as a negative around Santa Anita’s tight turf track and Lumiere Rock will have to break from 10 in the Filly & Mare. “Warm Heart has won her last two Group One’s and is back to a just under a mile and a quarter,” O’Brien reported. “She won a Listed race at Newbury over a mile and a quarter. We think the fast ground will suit her and she has done well since then in the meantime.”

Broome was sixth to Rebel’s Romance in last year’s Turf and in 2021 chased home Yibir in the race when it was run at Del Mar.

