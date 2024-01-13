Dying alone: ‘There’s a huge epidemic of loneliness and these cases are just the thin edge of that wedge’

The discovery of the body of a reclusive farmer in Co Kerry over Christmas – six months after he was last seen alive – highlighted yet again the phenomenon of people living and dying alone at home and not being found for weeks, months or even years later. Michael Sheehy, a 65-year-old bachelor, lived near Duagh, a village between Listowel and Abbeyfeale, in a house on a quiet but by no means sparsely populated boreen.

“Mick was quiet, gentle, lived on his own – a bit of a recluse in his own way,” Fr Declan O’Connor, a Duagh native, told mourners at Sheehy’s funeral mass. “ lived on his own, never bothered anybody and didn’t want anybody to bother him either, enjoying his own company. He loved his own music and loved his own little pad at home.





