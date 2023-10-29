Dwayne Johnson saved his mum’s life when she attempted suicide

It comes after he admitted that he saved his mother’s life as a teenager after she attempted to take her own life.He wrote: “Not your typical scene on our comedy #ballers, as I cracked a beer open toasting my character’s brother, William who committed suicide.

“Got me thinkin’ though about how many of us have been affected by the suicide of our friends, family. Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another. “My mom tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.He added: “What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.

“Shits of a scene to shoot – didn’t like it – but it did reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone.Johnson has also spoken about his own mental health struggles, explaining that he suffered from low moods after being dropped from the Canadian Football League at the same time as his long-term girlfriend ended their relationship. headtopics.com

