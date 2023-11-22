Dutch Voters Head to Polls in Nail-Biting Election

Dutch voters cast their ballots on Wednesday in a nail-biting election in which opinion polls show at least three parties – including the far right – could hope for the top spot, with no clear leader having emerged. A weighted poll published on the eve of the vote showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party tied for the lead with the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte, followed closely by a joint Labour/Green ticket.
The Netherlands will get its first new prime minister in over a decade, after Mr Rutte resigned in July as his fourth coalition government collapsed, ending a 13-year tenure. Restricting immigration – the issue that triggered the collapse of Mr Rutte’s last cabinet – has been a key issue in the campaign. German coalition under pressure as court ruling blocks access to €60bn left in pandemic-era fund “It’s been enough now. the Netherlands can’t take it any more. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers,” Mr Wilders said in a television debate late on Tuesda
Anne Frank House to be poll station for Dutch voteAmsterdam-based voters in the Dutch election on 22 November will be able to register their choice at an unusual location -- the world-famous Anne Frank House, the city's mayor said.
