Dutch Voters Head to Polls in Nail-Biting Election

Dutch voters cast their ballots on Wednesday in a nail-biting election in which opinion polls show at least three parties – including the far right – could hope for the top spot, with no clear leader having emerged. A weighted poll published on the eve of the vote showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party tied for the lead with the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte, followed closely by a joint Labour/Green ticket.

The Netherlands will get its first new prime minister in over a decade, after Mr Rutte resigned in July as his fourth coalition government collapsed, ending a 13-year tenure. Restricting immigration – the issue that triggered the collapse of Mr Rutte’s last cabinet – has been a key issue in the campaign. German coalition under pressure as court ruling blocks access to €60bn left in pandemic-era fund “It’s been enough now. the Netherlands can’t take it any more. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers,” Mr Wilders said in a television debate late on Tuesda





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

On Tonight's Big Brother: Henry Finally Confronts Jordan, & Tom And Trish Go Head To HeadOn Tonight's Big Brother: Henry Finally Confronts Jordan, & Tom And Trish Go Head To Head: Things aren't cooling down any time soon...

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy TiernanThe new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against his fellow comedian as he praises Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Connacht vs Ulster in URC action today.Connacht and Ulster go head-to-head in the URC.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Anne Frank House to be poll station for Dutch voteAmsterdam-based voters in the Dutch election on 22 November will be able to register their choice at an unusual location -- the world-famous Anne Frank House, the city's mayor said.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Matthijs de Ligt a major doubt for Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifier with IrelandBayern Munich confirm Dutch defender will be sidelined ‘for the time being’ with a knee injury.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

One in 10 Dutch judges and prosecutors turned down high-profile case due to safety concernsOne-third of the threats reported by the professionals were linked to organised crime, primarily the Dutch drugs underworld

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »