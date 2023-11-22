Dutch Voters Head to Polls in General Election to Replace Longest-Serving Prime Minister

Dutch voters are casting their ballots in a general election to choose a replacement for Mark Rutte, the country's longest-serving Prime Minister. The potential successors include a female premier, a social democrat, a far-right anti-Islam legislator, and a centrist who recently formed his own party. Polls show that four political parties, including Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom, are closely competing. Forming the next government will require coalition talks between parties.
