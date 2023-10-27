Dutch farmers’ protest party suffers embarrassment over neo-Nazi tweets

Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte was one of the politicians who received tweets from BBB's Jasper Reker. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Dutch farmers’ protest party, BBB, has suffered a serious embarrassment just weeks from its first general election with the revelation that one of its promising young candidates sent threatening neo-Nazi tweets to politicians – including prime minister Mark Rutte – during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic in the Netherlands, some extreme anti-vaxxers warned pro-vaccination politicians that they would be subject to punishment by a post-second World War Nuremberg-style tribunal when the pandemic ended, and this was broadly the dark theme of many of the tweets.

Mr Rekers described Ernst Kuipers, a medical professor who succeeded Mr De Jonge as health minister, as “a child abuser”, “a war criminal” and “a pimp”. He described D66 MP Rob Jettens, recently appointed party leader, as “a Nazi bitch”, compared party chairman Jan Paternotte to the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, and dubbed the annual D66 party congress “the fascists’ ball”. headtopics.com

Mr Rekers is a business consultant who teaches “digital intelligence” at a college of applied sciences in Deventer, which says it’s “shocked” at the revelations. “There has been contact with him,” it said. “A conversation with his manager will follow soon.”

