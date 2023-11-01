Dunnes Stores tailored winter coat is a huge hit with shoppers with €30 pricetag

Dunnes Stores has introduced a versatile and tailored winter coat that is functional, chic, and - best of all - affordable.The coat was previously priced at €40, and has been re-released in new colours for just €30.
"This winter season sees a return to smart coats, and this tailored twill version cuts a sleek silhouette that will inject some sophistication into your ensembles," says Dunnes Stores.The coat is available in sizes UK8 to UK18.
Pair it with a turtleneck oversized knit jumper, leggings and Uggs for a casual outing, or throw it over any work ensemble to inject some colour. The coat's roomy cut allows for layering too, so add a t-shirt, a light knit cardigan and a scarf so you can remove and add clothing to suit your comfort level while out and about.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTEBUSINESS: Gas and electricity price drops take effect for someGas and electricity price decreases will take effect for around two million households over the coming days.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕