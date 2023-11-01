Dunnes Stores tailored winter coat is a huge hit with shoppers with €30 pricetag

Dunnes Stores has introduced a versatile and tailored winter coat that is functional, chic, and - best of all - affordable.The coat was previously priced at €40, and has been re-released in new colours for just €30.

"This winter season sees a return to smart coats, and this tailored twill version cuts a sleek silhouette that will inject some sophistication into your ensembles," says Dunnes Stores.The coat is available in sizes UK8 to UK18.

Pair it with a turtleneck oversized knit jumper, leggings and Uggs for a casual outing, or throw it over any work ensemble to inject some colour. The coat's roomy cut allows for layering too, so add a t-shirt, a light knit cardigan and a scarf so you can remove and add clothing to suit your comfort level while out and about.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: A People’s History of Football by Mickaël Correia: Making case for the sport as a progressive social forceThis an enjoyable highlights reel of stores from From Barcelona to Brazil that show why football has a special legitimacy as the people’s game

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Gas and electricity price drops take effect for someGas and electricity price decreases will take effect for around two million households over the coming days.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Energy price cuts come into force for residential usersAlmost all households will see cuts of between 10 and 30 per cent over coming days as suppliers start competing for business

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Energy price cuts to benefit two million households from todayElectric Ireland, SSE Airtricity, Prepayower and others are introducing reductions from Wednesday

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Are electricity price cuts really benefitting customers?Pricewatch: ‘Electric Ireland say they have reduced their unit rates but they have also reduced their discounts’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Two million households will benefit from energy price cutsTwo million households are set to benefit from electricity and gas price cuts from today. For more on what savings households can expect David Kerr, Found...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕