Dundalk beat Bohemians to keep European hopes alive

THE EUROPEAN DREAM is still alive for Dundalk after they defeated Bohemians 2-0 to lift themselves up to fifth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table tonight.

At the end of a week that has been shrouded in speculation in relation to the club’s future, Dundalk surrendered two opportunities with just over a minute gone, as Bohs forward Jonathan Afolabi forced Nathan Shepperd into two saves in quick succession.

Bohs again threatened when ex-Dundalk midfielder and Bohs captain on the night, Jordan Flores, sent in a free-kick from the left that was turned wide by Krystian Nowak. The Lilywhites went close once more when Ryan O’Kane weaved his way past Danny Grant on the left, but his low cross was turned over from close range by Senan Mullen. headtopics.com

At the opposite end, Dylan Connolly was allowed to take the ball a long way unchallenged, and his cross-come-shot then had to be pushed over by Shepperd. Connor Malley emerged after half-time, and after a period of sustained pressure from The Lilywhites, turned Flores before unleashing a shot that was inches wide of the post.

Barely 60 seconds after coming on, his header across goal from a Robbie Benson right-field corner wasn’t cleared by Bohs, allowing Doyle to nip in and finish at the back post.

