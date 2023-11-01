Dubliner Paul Kelly to take charge of Tipperary footballers

The team finds itself at a much lower ebb now having suffered a second relegation to Division Four in three seasons last March and Kelly has been handed a three-year term, subject to ratification at the next county board meeting, after former Kerry boss Peter Keane was linked with the role.
Former Wicklow footballer and manager Hugh Kenny will act as his coach, Limerick man Adrian O’Brien will oversee strength and conditioning, Michael O’Sullivan from Kildare will be a selector while also having coaching responsibilities, ex-Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald will double up as a selector and goalkeeping coach, Paddy O'Connor, another Wicklow native, will be the third selector and Michael Byrnes, from the Latin-Cullen club in Tipp, will head up performance analysis.
Tipperary football committee chairman Conor O’Dwyer commented: “I am delighted with the management team we have put in place for the next three years. All involved bring a wealth of experience across all aspects of football coaching and management and places Tipperary football in a strong position to progress and prosper.
“In particular, in Paul Kelly, I believe we have a man with the footballing experience, organisational ability and passion to succeed, to successfully lead Tipperary football over the next few years. We wish him and his team well as they start out on this journey and will do all we can to support them along the way.”
