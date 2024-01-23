Dublin youth accused of murdering gunman faces bail hearing

A High Court judge hearing the bail application of a Dublin youth accused of murdering gunman Tristan Sherry has said he had to consider the risk to other children if he was "blithely" released and let return to school. The boy, 17, is the third and youngest person charged with the murder of Sherry, 26, who was killed after he fatally injured Jason Hennessy Snr, 48, in a Christmas Eve shooting at a Dublin restaurant.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus on January 12 following a brief hearing. Gardai objected to his bail application, which came before Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the High Court in Cloverhill today. READ MORE: Associates of slain gangland figure 'trying to source hand grenades for revenge attack' Garda Tom McCarrick objected to bail, and the hearing was told Mr Sherry died from blunt force head trauma at Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown. Garda McCarrick said it was alleged the teen ran to the toilets when two gunmen entered, and he then tried to get out a fire exit, which was locke





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Court Upholds Revenue Bill Against Dublin LandlordsThe High Court has confirmed a tax bill of over €3 million against landlords Paul Howard and Una McClean. The investigation began in 2009 after a report was made about their cash rent collection. Revenue obtained information from banks and financial institutions to support their case.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

High Court appoints provisional liquidators to prepaid card firmThe High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to a firm that issues prepaid cards allowing customers to buy goods and services throughout the European Union. The court heard PFS Card Services Ireland Ltd employs 144 people, 112 of whom are based in counties Wicklow and Meath.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Man accused of attacking gunman claims self-defenceA man accused of attacking gunman Tristan Sherry in a Dublin restaurant where he suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Eve has claimed "he acted in self-defence", a court has heard.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Prime suspect being questioned for murder of Tristan SherryGardai are questioning the prime suspect for the murder of Tristan Sherry, as fears grow for the health of the man shot in the Christmas Eve horror. The suspect is being quizzed over whether he delivered most of the blows that led to the would-be assassin's death.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Man shot by Tristan Sherry fighting for his life in ICUA 46 year old man who was shot by Tristan Sherry in a restaurant is now on life support in ICU and his condition is critical. There are concerns for his health. Gardai expect further arrests in relation to the killing of Tristan Sherry.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

17-year-old charged with murder of gunman Tristan SherryA 17-year-old youth has been charged with the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was killed following a shooting at a Dublin restaurant in which another man was fatally injured on Christmas Eve.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »