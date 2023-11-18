Dublin woman's daughter raises awareness of pancreatic cancer after mother's death

Martina Dunne passed away eight months after her cancer diagnosis. The Dublin woman was 58 years old when she was told she had pancreatic cancer, which is known as the "silent cancer". Her daughter Rachel Duquesnois is sharing her story in the hopes that people become more aware of the disease’s symptoms and get diagnosed sooner.





🏆71. RSVPMagazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Gardaí appeal to public for help in search for missing 14-year-oldCorey Haverty Dunne has been missing from Dublin since Sunday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Dublin for Gaza protestors occupy EU Commission offices in Dublin city centre'Let us be clear - blood is on the hands, not just of the Israeli military and leadership, but on the hands of those states and institutions who have provided cover for these atrocities, such as the European Union'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Former RTE star Eileen Dunne has a problem with being labelled ‘a pensioner’The former RTE journalist retired last year as she opened up about disliking the label of “pensioner”, stating that retirement and age in Ireland is “mind over matter'

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Clare Dunne on getting noticed, switching from stage to screen, and gender-swapping in Peter PanDespite being involved with theatre since the age of 12, the actor and ‘all-round storyteller’ says she’s only now starting to feel a sense of acceptance and ownership of her success

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Eileen Dunne announces new media job one year after retiring from RTE NewsThe well-known journalist stepped back from her role as newsreader after 42 years spent working at RTE last November, but has now taken up a new role in media

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »