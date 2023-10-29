Dublin woman Rhianna Cannon lost half her body weight in huge transformation

The Dublin woman had found over the years that she struggled to lose weight long term.

Read more:Meath woman Claire Corcoran has lost over 12 stone after struggling with her weight all her life “I had binge eating disorder from childhood trauma, and the weight just kind of ballooned and kept going up until I hit 29 stone.

“And then when she told me that, I was like woah, I do need to do something. It opened my eyes to how unhealthy I had become.” After a successful procedure, she is now 17 stone down - over half of her body weight from her heaviest. headtopics.com

“Being able to walk into Penneys and buy a size 12 or 10 off the rack and knowing it will fit is amazing,” Rhianna said. “That has never happened to me before.

