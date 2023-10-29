Dublin SHC final: Na Fianna leave no room for doubt as they finally reach promised land

On a day when the 2023 Dublin Marathon took over the streets of the capital, Na Fianna’s hurlers finally reached a finish line which had until now remained out of reach for the northside club.

Their maiden title was guaranteed long before full-time at Parnell Park. Na Fianna led by 10 points at the break and Ballyboden – whose most recent of seven crowns was garnered in 2018 – never managed to even reduce the deficit to single figures again during the second period.

They also finished the game with 14 men when sub Timmy Hammersley was shown a straight red card in the 51st minute.If it was a day to forget for Ballyboden, it was an unforgettable one for the Currie brothers, Seán (2-5) and Colin (0-10), who finished the final with a combined tally of 2-15. headtopics.com

The celebrations at the final whistle were a mixture of joy at the breakthrough and relief to have finally got the job done. There was also some bittersweet emotion hanging over Donnycarney, as this milestone triumph was achieved just seven months after the passing of Jimmy Gray, one of the club’s founding members.

“The club is going since 1955, the amount of people who have been slaving away – hurling, football, ladies football, camogie, everything – since then. We have had our peaks and troughs, our ups and downs, we had never won a senior hurling title so to do that today is huge for us.” headtopics.com

And from the off here Na Fianna were more aggressive and cohesive, never trailing and leading from the 11th minute until the final whistle. Na Fianna's Colm Currie hits a free during the Dublin SHC final against Ballyboden St Enda's. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

