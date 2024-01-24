Dublin schoolboy accused of murdering gunman denied bail

A Dublin schoolboy accused of murdering gunman Tristan Sherry has been denied bail after a High Court judge held that releasing the teen created "substantial risk" for the community and people around him. The boy, 17, is the third and youngest person charged with the murder of Sherry, 26, who was killed after he fatally injured Jason Hennessy Snr, 48, in a Christmas Eve shooting at Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus on January 12 following a brief hearing. Gardai objected to his bail application in the High Court in Cloverhill. READ MORE:Garda Armed Support Unit on patrol as slain gunman Tristan Sherry laid to rest in Dublin Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who had seen CCTV evidence and heard defence pleas to release the boy subject to a range of conditions and parental supervision, delivered his ruling today. Refusing bail, he said a gangland-type scenario sprang to mind, and he found it incredible to contemplate that the boy could resume his life as before the inciden





