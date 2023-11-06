Dublin's Westbury Hotel Upgrades with New Luxury Suites

The Westbury Hotel in Dublin, part of the Doyle Collection, has been upgraded to include 18 new luxury suites. The Doyle Collection hotel group experienced a significant increase in turnover and profits last year due to growth in tourism, leisure activity, and corporate business. Turnover rose to €147.7 million in 2022 compared to €53.2 million in 2021, and the hotel group posted a pretax profit of nearly €28 million.

The improved performance was attributed to the removal of Covid-19 restrictions and improved trading in Ireland, the US, and the UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Dublin needs more of a New York state of mind when it comes to the marathonInfrastructure restrictions along the course of the Dublin City Marathon add to the sense there are many parts of the race barely tolerated by the city

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Leo Varadkar backs Dublin Airport's bid to change passenger capHe suggested that if the number is not increased, Ireland could lose out on vital routes and airlines will choose to operate out of other countries.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin Canvas: On street corners around the city, art quietly thrivesAcross the capital, 500 traffic signal boxes have been transformed into pieces of public art

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Varadkar: Scrap Dublin Airport cap or Irish economy will sufferSignificant intervention from Taoiseach as DAA chief seeks increase in the 32 million passenger limit

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Varadkar intervenes in Dublin Airport row; Pat Kenny ignites RTÉ dramaThis week’s edition is packed with exclusive stories, big reads and cutting-edge analysis of the biggest events in business and politics

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Musk’s X denies election team redundancy process is sham after claim by senior Dublin employeeThe firm previously known as Twitter is facing action High Court action by Dublin-based employee over disciplinary process

Source: businessposthq | Read more »