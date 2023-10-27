Dublin’s Stella Cinema is showing classic films on Fridays and it’s a dream come true

Whether you’re looking to catch up with friends or unwind after a long week at work, the Stella Theatre’s newest schedule will help you start your weekend in style.Chock-a-block full of some beloved classic films, the schedule will appeal to film buffs and more casual fans alike.

The first Afternoon Delights screening is on March 16 – and, we’ve got to say, it’s one of our favourites.tells the tale of New York socialite Holly Golightly who hobnobs with famous people, gets into (more than a bit of) trouble, and breaks many hearts along the way – all while she’s trying to find her place in the world.Tickets to all of the Afternoon Delights cost €19 on the Stella Theatre’s website – and include a glass of bubbly and a Lir chocolate to enjoy.

